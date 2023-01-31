This post was updated Tuesday at 3:15 p.m. with additional information.

Two people were shot Tuesday morning in the 400 block of N. Summit Ave. in Gaithersburg, according to the Gaithersburg Police Department.

That location is at the Spring Ridge Apartments complex. Teen made antisemitic calls to Jewish outreach center in Rockville, police allege

In a statement on social media, Gaithersburg Police said its officers and officers from the Montgomery County Police Department responded to the scene at 6:28 a.m., where they found two adults suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

According to Gaithersburg Police, officers provided first-aid to both victims until Fire and Rescue personnel arrived. The victims were then taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Montgomery County Police wrote in an email to Bethesda Beat that the Gaithersburg Police Department is handling the investigation.

Gaithersburg police officials stated detectives are investigating the incident.

Gaithersburg Police asked anyone with information on this shooting to contact the Gaithersburg Police – Investigative Section at 301-258-6400. Those who wish to remain anonymous should call the Gaithersburg Tip Line at 301-330-4471.