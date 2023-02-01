Tyrece Jones, 21, of Prince George’s County, was sentenced to 25 years in prison with all but eight years suspended, for a 2021 carjacking incident in Chevy Chase, according to Montgomery County State’s Attorney John McCarthy.

Surveillance footage from Jan. 14, 2021 shows Jones, then 19, armed with a handgun chasing the victim around her vehicle before taking her down before she could get inside her vehicle and assaulting her. Jones took the victim’s car keys, struck her with a handgun, stole the car and fled the scene.

[Daily Voice]

Lil Wayne’s tour to come to Silver Spring

Rapper and performer Lil Wayne’s 2023 “Welcome to Tha Carter Tour” is coming to The Fillmore at Silver Spring on April 18 at 8 p.m.

[WJLA]

Advertisement

Chevy Chase Village awaits its next shipment of COVID-19 rapid testing kits

A new shipment of COVID-19 test kits will be coming to Chevy Chase Village. Test kits will be distributed free-of-charge at the Village’s office at 5906 Connecticut Ave. Montgomery County residents can also acquire free test kits at county libraries.

[Patch]

Advertisement

Today’s weather:

Mix of sunshine and clouds. High near 38.

In case you missed it:

Advertisement

Three years in, Rockville accessory dwelling unit proposal gathers steam

One dead, one critically injured after Aspen Hill house fire

Montgomery County launches bid to house new ARPA-H federal agency

Advertisement