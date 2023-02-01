A teenage pedestrian and a 3-year-old child were struck by a vehicle in Rockville on Tuesday evening, according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services spokesperson Pete Piringer.

The victims were disembarking from a bus at Omega Drive and Research Boulevard, when they were struck by a passing vehicle, Piringer wrote on social media.

Montgomery Fire and Rescue officials transported the teen and the 3-year-old to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries as a precautionary measure, according to Piringer.