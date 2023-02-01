A call for a welfare check Wednesday morning at Silver Spring’s Paddington Square Apartments led to officers discovering a deceased woman, the Montgomery County Police Department announced Wednesday.

Police have arrested a homicide suspect, they said.

Officers responded around 3 a.m. to a call in the 8800 block of Lanier Drive, according to a news release from the department.

A suspect is in custody, and the investigation is ongoing. The state medical examiner in Baltimore will conduct an autopsy, police said.

Police said they would release the name of the victim following notification of next of kin.