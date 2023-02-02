Montgomery County will be the site of dozens, if not hundreds, of events to honor Black History Month. We’ve rounded up nine of the most fascinating discussions, projects and arts experiences.

Lost Newmantown

The Agricultural History Farm Park, 18400 Muncaster Road in Derwood, presents Unshakable: The Rise of Newmantown from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. every Friday and Saturday this month. Free.

The event explores the history of formerly enslaved couple Albert and Mary Newman, who emigrated to Montgomery County in 1862. The couple and their children built a Black kinship community known as Newmantown on the grounds of what is now the Agricultural History Farm Park.

Black Masking Mardi Gras

The Potomac River Jazz Club presents Black Masking Mardi Gras Traditions, a virtual event, from 7 to 8:15 p.m. Feb. 6. Free.

Advertisement

The event includes information on the rituals that play out on Mardi Grad in predominantly Black neighborhoods in New Orleans. Registration is required.

Community Roundtable Project: African American History & Culture

Maryland artist Sarah Matthews and participants in the Riverworks Art Center’s Excursions & Exhibitions program present Community Roundtable Project: African American History & Culture. The event is from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Feb. 16 at Locals Farm Market, 19929 Fisher Ave. in Poolesville. Free.

Advertisement

The roundtable highlights artwork by the participants based on their experiences viewing the National Museum of African American History & Culture.

History Happy Hour: MLK & Democracy Teen made antisemitic calls to Jewish outreach center in Rockville, police allege

The Sandy Spring Museum presents History Happy Hour: Martin Luther King’s Vision of Democracy from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Feb. 17 at the museum, 17901 Bentley Road in Sandy Spring. $20, Include happy hour drinks and snacks.

Advertisement

The event features a discussion by Quincy Mills, historian at the University of Maryland College Park, about Martin Luther King Jr.’s ideas on the importance of economic security in American democracy.

Black History Month Family Day

Montgomery Parks presents Black History Month Family Day from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 18 at Woodlawn Manor Cultural Park, 16501 Norwood Road in Sandy Spring. Free.

Advertisement

The event features a self-guided exploration of Montgomery County’s Black history at Woodland Manor Culture Park. Participants can pick up take-home activities for kids and trail maps to explore the Underground Railroad Experience Trail.

Black History Month Transcribe-a-Thon

The Sandy Spring Museum presents a Black History Month Transcribe-a-Thon virtual event from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 20. Free.

Advertisement

Participants explore the Black families that have called Sandy Spring home over three centuries by helping the museum transcribe historical documents.

Celestial Navigation and the Underground Railroad

Josiah Henson Museum & Park presents When the Stars Align: Celestial Navigation and the Underground Railroad from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Feb. 25 at the museum, 11410 Old Georgetown Road in North Bethesda. Free.

Advertisement

Explore the role the night sky played in guiding freedom seekers on their journeys along the Underground Railroad. Special guest speakers include historian Sylvea Hollis, astronomer Lou Strolger and Ph.D candidate Sophie Hess.

Afrofuturism Film Series

Montgomery County Public Library presents its Afrofuturism Film Series on Feb. 11 at multiple locations. Free.

Advertisement

The series features screenings of films such as The Book of Eli, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and Black Panther.

Learn about Will Adams

Montgomery County Library presents Learn about Will Adams – Fiddler of Ken-Gar! from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Feb. 11 at Davis Library, 6400 Democracy Blvd. in Bethesda. Free.

Advertisement

Historian Julianne Mangin discusses Will Adams, who had deep roots in the African American communities of Montgomery County, and his music, including jigs, rags, waltzes and square dance songs.