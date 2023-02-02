A Wednesday evening collision near Montgomery Village Avenue and Centerway Road left a man injured, according to the Montgomery County Police Department.

According to PIO officer Cassandra Tressler, police responded to the scene around 7:40 p.m. The victim was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the vehicle remained on the scene, according to police. Police did not state whether the driver had been charged. Woman slain in Silver Spring, police say; suspect in custody

Due to the collision, Montgomery Village Avenue has been closed as of this morning, from Centerway Road to Clubhouse Road, Tressler said.