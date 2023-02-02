A Fort Washington, Prince George’s County, man has been charged with a Jan 25. hit-and-run in Bethesda, Montgomery County Police have announced.

According to a police news release, Anthony Warren Offutt, 46, was driving an Isuzu NRR box truck when he struck a man in the intersection of Elm Street and Woodmont Avenue around 3:13 p.m.

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service responded to the scene and the victim was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries, police said.

The release stated Offutt has been charged with failure to stop for a pedestrian in a crosswalk, negligent driving, failure to immediately return and remain at the scene of an accident involving bodily injury and other related charges.

Court records did not list attorney information for Offutt.