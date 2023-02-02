A woman critically injured after a fire Monday night in Aspen Hill died in the hospital on Wednesday evening, according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services spokesperson Pete Piringer. She is the second of two victims who lost their lives due to the fire.

Firefighters responded to reports of two people trapped on the second floor of a house on fire in the 13400 block of Oriental St. around 11.15 p.m.

The woman, who was in her 60s, and her father, a man in his 80s, were caught on the second floor after the woman went to check on him and they were unable to escape due to fire and smoke. Teen made antisemitic calls to Jewish outreach center in Rockville, police allege

The woman’s husband had gone to the basement to check the source of the fire and was able to escape the building, according to fire officials.

The woman and her father were rescued by fire officials, according to MCFRS’s media hotline, and taken to an area hospital. The man was pronounced dead at the hospital.

A family of five, two adults and three children, living on the lower level of the home was also displaced due to the fire, Piringer said.

Advertisement

According to Piringer, damage caused by the fire is estimated to be around $225,000.

Piringer said the cause of the fire is still under investigation, but fire officials believe it was electrical and originated in the basement.