Dennis Morris Hinnant Jr., 29, of Silver Spring, has been arrested and charged with homicide in the death of his wife, whose body was found Wednesday at their Silver Spring home, police announced in a news release Thursday.

According to the police, Hinnant walked into the Rockville City Police station around 12:44 a.m. Wednesday and asked to speak with a homicide detective. He said officers would find the remains of his wife at their Lanier Drive residence, the release said.

Officers from the 2nd District responded to the home for a welfare check and found Taresha Pendarvis, 28, with trauma to her body, according to police. Pendarvis was pronounced dead at the scene.

Hinnant was taken to the county’s Central Processing Unit and charged with first-degree murder.

He is being held without bond. Court records did not list attorney information for Hinnant.

