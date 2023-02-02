Solar project in Gaithersburg will be county’s largest multifamily installation

County officials recently announced a solar array project that will be the largest multifamily project in Montgomery County to use that type of renewable energy.

It will be at Seneca Village in Gaithersburg, an affordable housing site with 684 apartments in 58 buildings, on a 40-acre site.

The $5 million project was paid for by the Montgomery County Green Bank, alongside Virginia Community Capital and New-York added nonprofit NYCEEC. The project will take about nine to 12 months to complete.

The Green Bank estimates that the project will save the property owner more than $300,000 annually. [WTOP]

Silver spring woman and cat reunited after over five years

A Silver Spring resident and her cat were reunited recently, more than five years after they separated during the holiday season at a rest stop in Pennsylvania.

Sambia Shivers-Barclay was driving to Michigan from Silver Spring in December 2017 with her family and her black cat, named Barack. Barack escaped from his carrier during that pit stop in Pennsylvania, and had remained missing for years.

But in January, Barack was found on a farm in Pennsylvania. And with the help animal advocates and a vet identifying him, Barack and Shivers-Barclay were reunited. [WUSA9]

County accepting old prom dresses, suits, other formalwear

The county’s Department of Recreation is hosting a “Praisner’s Prom Dress” giveaway event, meant to help high schoolers who need a dress or suit for their upcoming prom later this year. The event is named after Marilyn Praisner, a former Board of Education and County Council Member.

Students can select an outfit for free on April 15 at the Marilyn K. Praisner Community Recreation Center in Burtonsville, as long as they present a student ID. Various community recreation centers will be collecting suits, dresses and accessories in the coming weeks. [WTOP]

Today’s weather…

Cloudy with a high of 44 degrees

