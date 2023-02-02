A 17-year-old is accused of making multiple harassing, antisemitic phone calls to a staff member at a Jewish center, Montgomery County Police said Thursday. It is among a number of antisemitic incidents in the county in recent months.

According to a news release, police responded Dec. 21 to the Jewish Rockville Outreach Center on Old Georgetown Road in Rockville. They met with a staff member who had received multiple calls from a caller using antisemitic language.

Through their investigation, police detectives from the 2nd District Investigations Unit were able to identify the caller, a juvenile who lived in the community, police stated. Silver Spring man told police where to find wife’s body, authorities say

Police forwarded the case to the Department of Juvenile Services for consideration of the charges. The juvenile faces a recommended charge of telephone misuse.

The Jewish Rockville Outreach Center did not immediately respond to MoCo360’s request for comment.

The antisemitic calls are among a recent spate of rising antisemitic incidents in the county including graffiti drawn at public schools and along the Bethesda Trolley Trail, antisemitic flyers deposited on synagogue members’ porches in Kensington, harassing emails sent to staff at Walt Whitman High School and the hurling of antisemitic comments during an attack on a Jewish man last week a Gaithersburg Giant.

Advertisement

A $5,000 reward was offered by the Jewish Federation of Greater Washington and the Jewish Community Relations Council (JCRC) of Greater Washington for information leading to the arrest and indictment of the individuals responsible for antisemitic graffiti found at Walt Whitman High School and the graffiti found earlier last year, along the Bethesda Trolley Trail.

On Monday, county officials promoted $800,000 in grants to prevent the recurrence of hate-based incidents in the county. The grant money was awarded to 91 facilities—either religious institutions or community nonprofits for security programming.

County Councilmember Evan Glass stated on Monday that he and other officials were looking into establishing an anti-hate task force, consisting of elected officials and other community partners to combat hate in the county, with more information on the task force to be announced in coming weeks.

Advertisement

In November, the County Council unanimously approved the passing of a resolution to condemn and combat antisemitism, which has faced backlash due to its inclusion of the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance’s definition of antisemitism.