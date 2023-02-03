A 16-year-old boy was shot and critically injured Thursday in Germantown, the Montgomery County Police Department announced.

According to a news release, police responded to reports of a shooting at 4:15 p.m. Thursday in the 13300 block of Demetrias Way. There, they found the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The teen was transported to an area hospital with critical injuries.

According to police, two people were seen running away from the shooting location.

Police said they do not have anyone in custody, and the investigation is ongoing.