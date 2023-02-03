The pedestrian struck Wednesday in Montgomery Village died of his injuries in the hospital on Thursday, according to Montgomery County Police.

They identified the man as Sterling David Brown, 67, of Montgomery Village, according to a news release published Friday.

Police said Brown was crossing Montgomery Village Avenue from east to west near Centerway Road when he was struck around 7:15 p.m. by a northbound red 2017 Toyota Corolla.

The driver remained on scene. Brown was taken to a hospital with critical injuries, officials said.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

Police ask anyone with information to contact detectives at the Collision Reconstruction Unit at 240-773-6620.

In a statement on social media, County Council Member Dawn Luedtke responded to news of the pedestrian fatality and stated, “Very sad news. My thoughts are with the family and friends of Sterling Brown. We must do better to make Montgomery Village Avenue safer and we’ll be pursuing engineering upgrades.”