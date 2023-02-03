Montgomery College student recognized during Moore’s State of the State address

As Gov. Wes Moore (D) delivered his first State of the State address on Wednesday, he highlighted six Marylanders for their service to their communities and the state.

Moore introduced Jefferson Vasquez-Reyes, a freshman at Montgomery College who’s following a similar path as the governor in attending a community college.

Vasquez-Reyes is an immigrant student who moved to Maryland from El Salvador. After college, he plans to become a doctor.

[Maryland Matters]

MoCo advocates seek ban on Bloom fertilizer over forever chemicals concerns

Three environmental and community groups in Montgomery County are calling for a ban on the use of Bloom fertilizer in the county, after high levels of PFAS, known as forever chemicals, were found in the product. This comes after two public drinking water wells in the town of Poolesville were taken offline due to high PFAS levels, though there is no evidence that Bloom contaminated the wells.

[WAMU]

Library Lovers Month kicks off Saturday

Love is in the air at the Montgomery County Public Libraries. Throughout the month of February, the library branches and the Friends of the Library, Montgomery County host virtual events and activities to spotlight resources and services available through the public library system.

[Montgomery Community Media]

Today’s weather

Partly cloudy with a high of 28 degrees

