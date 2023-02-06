“Savor Bethesda” Restaurant Week will return to downtown Bethesda and take place Feb. 16 through Feb. 26.

Savor Bethesda started in 2020 by Bethesda Urban Partnership with the goal of highlighting local restaurants in downtown Bethesda and offering diners a new restaurant that they might now know about, according to Stephanie Coppula, director of marketing and communications for Bethesda Urban Partnership.

Over 30 restaurants will participate in the event and cultivate special menu options, including Barrel and Crow, Spanish Diner, Planta, Cubanos and Pho Viet, will offer lunch, dinner and special treat menus for $10, $20 and $35 for dine in and take-out.

Barrel and Crow will offer a $35 menu in participation of the restaurant week, featuring mussels, mixed green salad, seasonal soup, salmon burger, grilled heritage pork chop, gnocchi, brownie & brioche bread pudding and house made sorbet.

Spanish Diner will serve a $20 lunch and dinner menu featuring one tapa, one main course and a dessert, and a $35 lunch and dinner featuring two tapas, one main dish and one dessert.

Planta will serve a $20 lunch featuring two appetizers, two main dishes and two desserts, and a $35 dinner featuring three appetizers, two main dishes and two desserts.

Cubanos will serve a $35 dinner featuring Arepitas de lechón-fried corn tortillas with roasted pork, peppers, and secret sauce and Ropa vieja- shredded beef with tomate sauce, white rice, sweet plantains, and black beans, and coconut flan.

Pho Viet will serve a $10 lunch and dinner featuring one appetizer (except Rolls platters), one non-alcoholic beverage; a $20 Lunch featuring one appetizer (except Rolls platters), one non-alcoholic beverage + one Pho (except Pho House) or one Banh mi; a $35 lunch and dinner featuring one appetizer (except Rolls platters), one drink (non-alcohol or alcohol) and one entree (except Pho House).