A pedestrian was killed after being struck by a car in Aspen Hill, police said in a news release.

Officers responded to the scene at 7:37 p.m. Sunday, police stated. The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to officials, the pedestrian was struck by a northbound car at Georgia and Hewitt avenues.

Police said the driver remained on the scene.

According to police, the investigation is ongoing. The victim’s identity will be released after notification of next of kin.