Peloton, the New York City-based exercise equipment and media company, has shut down its location on Bethesda Row.

The 4823 Bethesda Ave. space, occupied by Peloton since 2018, no longer has brand signage and appears to be completely cleared out.

Bethesda Row developer Federal Realty Investment Trust and officials from Peloton did not immediately respond to MoCo360's requests for comment.

Peloton last year launched agreements to sell its equipment through other retailers, such as Amazon and Dick’s Sporting Goods. In August 2022, CNBC reported that Peloton’s internal restructuring had led to as many as 780 jobs being slashed, price hikes on some of its merchandise and the impending closure of stores.

The closing was first reported by Robert Dyer@Bethesda Row.

Two Peloton showrooms were shuttered in Connecticut this year, in downtown Westport and at Westfarms mall, according to the Hartford Business Journal.

Many new openings have been scheduled for Bethesda Row this year, including fashion retailers Veronica Beard and Reformation. A new Nike store is also set to open in a space previously occupied by Amazon Books from June 2018 to March 2022.