A feisty Montgomery County mascot with strong opinions on housing issues is gaining a national audience.

Eric Saul, architect and the creator of the satirical outlet Takoma Torch, created Nimbee a year ago. The bee has since appeared in parades and at political rallies across Maryland and D.C., even submitting an application to serve on the Montgomery County Planning Board, as a satirical representation of anti-development sentiment (think NIMBY – not in my backyard).

“I dislike anyone or anything that threatens to change my neighborhood from what it was like the day I moved here,” Nimbee wrote to a reporter. “Any change that happened up until that moment is totally cool, though, and should be given historic preservation protection in perpetuity.” [The Washington Post]

13 windows smashed at Takoma Park adult daycare center

On Wednesday, three teenagers used rocks to smash 13 windows at the Washington-McLaughlin Adult Daycare Center in Takoma Park. The crime was committed in broad daylight and terrified senior citizens in the building, according to the center’s founder, Ayesha Khan.

This is not the first time the building has been targeted, Khan said. Vandals have broken in on numerous occasions, and Khan said she “can’t blame the residents for feeling uneasy and unsafe.” Anyone with information is encouraged to report to police at 301-270-1100. [Fox 5]

Northwest HS coach who was fired after on-field fight gets hired in Prince George’s

Northwest High School football coach Travis Hawkins was fired in October after a raucous on-field fight between his players and players from Gaithersburg High School. On Friday, he announced via Twitter that he’s now serving as defensive coordinator for a Prince George’s County high school.

Police charged Hawkins with assault following the fight in October and later dropped the charge. An online petition urging the county to reinstate Hawkins gained almost 5,000 signatures. [WTOP]

Today’s weather

Mostly sunny with a high of 50 and afternoon winds reaching 15 miles per hour.

