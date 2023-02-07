Cava announced Monday that it confidentially filed a draft registration statement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission proposing initial public offering of its common stock.

Cava, started by three Montgomery County friends – Ike Grigoropoulos, Chef Dmitri Moshovitis , and Ted Xenohristos – opened its first location of the Mediterranean eater y on Bethesda Row in 2011.

In 2018, the company announced it would acquire Zoës Kitchen, a national Mediterranean fast-casual restaurant chain, for about $300 million, leading to more than 330 Cava restaurants in 24 states. The trio also have three Cava Mezze restaurants, full-service eateries that serve small plates; Julii, a French-Mediterranean restaurant in Pike & Rose; and Melina, a Greek fine dining restaurant in Bethesda. Cava’s Mediterranean dips and spreads are sold in more than 250 Whole Foods Markets and specialty stores.

The total number of shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined, according to a news release from Cava Group, Inc.