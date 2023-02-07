A task force will evaluate Montgomery County’s development review process, and a contentious bill to boost transparency among planning officials will move forward with amendments, under a compromise that a Montgomery County state House delegation committee endorsed Monday night.

The House of Delegates committee also voted down a bill that would have looked at restructuring the Maryland-National Capital Park and Planning Commission, after a letter of intent indicated that a compromise had been struck between State Sen. Ben Kramer (D-Dist. 19) and County Executive Marc Elrich’s office on one side, and the county’s Planning Board and Planning Department on the other.

The bills were first publicly floated after the entire Planning Board resigned at the County Council’s urging, amid a sea of controversies surrounding the board last fall.

Del. Lesley Lopez (D-Dist. 39), chair of the House’s Metro Washington Area committee, said in an interview Monday that she and colleagues helped draft the letter of intent, and mediated the debate that has been brewing between the two camps for months.

Kramer’s original bill would have established a task force to study restructuring that commission to shift control of Montgomery County parks and planning to the county’s executive branch.

His other bill focused on transparency and appointment processes within the commission. Kramer said some of the changes have to account for a larger County Council—which increased from nine to 11 members in December. But opponents have said the changes give the executive too much power, including the ability to appoint the chair of the county’s Planning Board.

Advertisement

The state senator has said while presenting the bills to County Council members and colleagues in Annapolis that he’s heard for years from constituents about issues with the current development processes.

His opponents countered that the bills have been a power grab for the county’s executive branch, and that the county’s Planning Department has done nationally lauded work, despite the recent drama surrounding the Planning Board.

The state House’s Metro Washington Area Committee voted Monday 6-0 against approving Kramer’s bill establishing a task force, as long as a new Development Review Process Workgroup is established.

Advertisement

According to the letter of intent—signed by Elrich and Jeff Zyontz, current chair of the county’s Planning Board—that workgroup will look at the county’s development review process in multiple meetings later this year, and the group must be formed by May 1. The workgroup would consist of three people from the county’s Parks and Planning departments, a representative of Elrich’s office, a representative of the County Council and a representative of Kramer’s office.

There are additional parties on the workgroup too, according to the letter—some of which must be agreed upon by the Planning Board chair and Elrich’s office, including three representatives of the development community, and a community representative each from upcounty, midcounty and downcounty.

The workgroup will hold three public meetings in May and June—one at the executive office building in Rockville, another at the county’s Planning building in Wheaton, and another virtually. Lopez said during Monday’s meeting that there would also be “listening tours” throughout the county to solicit input on the development review process.

Advertisement

In an interview, Lopez said that one of the complaints she hears most often from residents is that the county’s development process is often duplicative or redundant, as there need to be reviews by both the county itself, and county planning staff. The county’s Planning Department has countered that the processes are different from one another, and that both are needed, the delegate added.

“There needs to be foundational conversations about what these [processes] are, and on neutral ground,” Lopez said of the workgroup’s responsibilities.

According to the letter, the workgroup has until Oct. 15 to finalize a report to the Montgomery County delegation. It’s important that all parties negotiate in good faith throughout the process, Lopez said.

Advertisement

“It’s time for the state to come in with its oversight authority because [Kramer’s] bills are introduced … we can’t put our heads in the sand about this; a lot of people are complaining [about the development process],” Lopez said.

Del. Julie Palkovich Carr (D-Dist. 17) led the work on amending Kramer’s bill involving transparency and the appointment processes. That bill passed with amendments, 6-0.

Amendments included:

Advertisement

Striking the designation that Kramer’s bill is an emergency bill. That would have allowed it to take effect more quickly than normal legislation, if it passed through the state House and Senate and was signed by Gov. Wes Moore

Allowing M-NCPPC commissioners or applicants to submit financial statements electronically

Removing changes that altered the appointment process for commissioners to the M-NCPPC from Montgomery County

Altering language to prohibit the chair of the commission from serving in any full-time employment while in that position. Carr said her amendment clarifies that the restriction only applies to the chair, and not the other members of the planning board or M-NCPPC, which is what Kramer’s original bill appeared to indicate.

Mirroring county code to set up rules regarding political activity while serving on the Planning Board and M-NCPPC. Carr said Monday that she made the changes to better align with state and county law, which allows for Planning Board members and M-NCPPC to engage in some political activity, but under strict rules and guidelines.

Carr said in an interview Monday that the amendments were an attempt to “find some middle ground” regarding transparency and ethics provisions facing the county’s Planning Board and M-NCPPC.

She agreed with Lopez that the letter of intent solution to Kramer’s other proposal indicates that both supporters and opponents of it concede there is room for improvement.

“There are some legitimate concerns about the development review process, so that it’s streamlined and still transparent to the general public,” Carr said.

Advertisement

Kramer’s bill on transparency needs to be approved in both legislative chambers in Annapolis before heading to Gov. Wes Moore’s desk. The last day of the General Assembly this year is April 10.