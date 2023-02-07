Ride-On bus, delivery truck crash on I-270 in Gaithersburg

A Ride-On bus and a delivery truck crashed around 9:30 Monday night on southbound Interstate 270 in Gaithersburg, Montgomery County Fire & Rescue Service spokesman Pete Piringer shared on Twitter. Update – SB I 270 IAO I370, delivery truck carrying paper products & bus (no passengers) involved, debris from cargo/fuel spilled on roadway, @MCFRS_EMIHS transporting 1 adult Pri2 trauma, other patients evaluated (all refusals & no transport) ALL LANES BLOCKED @MDSHA @mdsp https://t.co/uNdh2FYy2l pic.twitter.com/lzOhLOiWH0 — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) February 7, 2023

One man, the bus driver, was taken to the hospital. The tractor-trailer flipped, dumping a load of colorful paper products across the crash site, situated between Montgomery Village Avenue and I-370. All southbound lanes were closed. [Pete Piringer Twitter]

Montgomery County adds 16 electric vehicle charging ports to garages, parking lots

The Montgomery County Department of Transportation added 16 multiple electric vehicle charging ports in facilities, accumulating to a total of 56 in county garages and parking lots.

In 2022, Montgomery County reported 19,338 plug-in vehicles registered. Nearly one-third of all-electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles registered in Maryland are located within Montgomery County. [Patch]

$7.5 million of federal funds slated for Maryland-National Capital Park and Planning Commission

Members of Maryland’s congressional delegation on Monday announced $43 million in Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA) funds, through the Safe Streets for All grant program, for state localities. That included $7.5 million for the Maryland-National Capital Park and Planning Commission to improve trail crossings with safety measures such as installing new traffic signals, adding lighting and launching an educational safety programs campaign to improve for pedestrians and cyclists in Montgomery and Prince George’s County. [Jamie Raskin news release].

Council president announces steps to boost economic development

Montgomery County Council President Evan Glass on Monday released an economic development plan. Proposals include cutting red tape and easing regulatory compliance, creating a venue for businesses to file complaints, requesting a report from the Business Advancement Team, and requesting reports regarding the Montgomery County Pay Equity Act, according to a memo and news release from Glass. [Glass news release]

Today’s weather:

Partly sunny, with a high near 51

