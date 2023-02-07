The Rockville City Council will expand to seven members in 2024, thanks to a unanimous vote by members at Monday’s council meeting.

The council is currently made up of four members and a mayor, all elected by residents. In the next election, Rockville voters will choose six council members and a mayor to represent them in City Hall.

The referendum to increase the number of council members last came forward in 2013, but was ultimately rejected. A city charter review commission made the recommendation to increase the number of members last month.

After the vote, Council Member Mark Pierzchala noted the number of members on the council has not increased since before women and people of color had the right to vote.

“Now we’re in a vastly different arena,” Pierzchala said.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, Rockville’s population was more than 67,000 residents in 2021.

“It’s basic common sense for a municipality of this size to expand [the number of members],” Council Member David Myles said.



Council members said they hope the expansion could lead to more diversity on the council because more residents will have the opportunity to serve.

Expanding voting rights

Dozens of Rockville residents packed the council chambers and an overflow room to testify on voting rights and elections issues that are set to come before the council in the coming weeks.

The city is considering a number of charter amendments related to voting in elections, based on recommendations from the city’s charter review commission. Any changes would need to be on the ballot for city elections in November for voters to decide. The amendments call for:

Lowering the voting age in city elections from 18 to 16, regardless of whether someone is a U.S citizen;

Examining whether ranked choice voting should be used in city elections; and

Changing the city elections schedule so that elections align with presidential or gubernatorial contests.

Prior to the public hearing on the proposals, CASA, an immigrant advocacy organization, held a rally in front of City Hall prior to the meeting. Over a dozen gathered in support of expanding voting rights to non-citizens in city elections.

In an interview with MoCo360 after the rally, Rafael Lacayo, an immigrant, said amending the city charter provides a unique and important opportunity to give immigrants a voice.

“Our kids go to the same schools, we use the same parks, we go in and out of the same businesses, we pay taxes and so as an immigrant and as a community, we feel that we deserve the right to be able to vote in an election,” Lacayo said.

Several speakers voiced support for expanding voting rights to non-citizen residents during the public hearing, including Sandy Shan, a naturalized citizen.

“I came to the U.S. on a student visa to continue my graduate research and study in American politics and government. But for many years, I could only observe American democracy from afar,” Shan said.

Other speakers advocated against allowing non-citizens to vote, arguing voting is a privilege that should only come with citizenship.

“My Irish ancestors had to leave Ireland and embrace America and become citizens to vote. It’s just like having a vehicle; we have to have a license to operate that,” Rockville resident Tim McGee said.

Several teenagers also spoke up about the proposal to lower the voting age, sharing the argument that giving teenagers the right to vote will empower them to become more civically engaged and involved. If Rockville lowered its voting age, it would be following Takoma Park, where 16- and 17-year olds have been allowed to vote in city elections since 2013.

“Sixteen- and 17-year olds are an integral part of our community. We get jobs in the city, we live in the city, we drive on our roads and we deserve the right to vote for decisions that are made in our city,” said resident Becca Fulton, a sophomore at Richard Montgomery High School in Rockville.

“We are educated, we are informed and we will make sure we do what is best for our community. We are concerned about our future and should have a say in the decisions that impact us,” Fulton said.

Some adults voiced concern that teens are not old enough or mature enough to participate in elections. They argued that citizens must be 18 years old to sign up for the military draft or to purchase cigarettes.

“Voting is a privilege,” said Brigitta Mullican, a Rockville resident and a board member of the Montgomery County Republican party. “Sixteen- and 17-year olds demonstrate lower interest in politics and have less political knowledge and lack of real-life experience needed for participating in the elections.”

Other adults backed the teens.

“I feel like I have heard all the possible arguments against allowing 16- and 17-year olds to vote. From my perspective, I find most of the arguments fall flat,” Rockville resident Marissa Larry said. “Many [teens] are already engaged in volunteering for candidates and issues that they feel passionate about.”

Council members thanked constituents for speaking so passionately during the hearing.



“It’s very inspiring to see how many people are interested in democracy,” Myles said.

The council plans to discuss the proposed amendments at its Feb. 27 meeting, but has not scheduled a vote on them.





