Looking for a mansion on the banks of the Potomac River that’s styled like a French chateau and was once the home of the former king and queen of Jordan?

Then check out Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder’s Potomac estate, now on the market for $49 million, which would be a record-breaking price in the DMV area’s real estate market.

Heather Corey of TTR Sotheby's International Realty confirmed Tuesday that the luxury real estate company placed the property, a 30,000-square-foot mansion on 15 acres known as River House, on the market Monday. News of the listing was first reported by the Washington Business Journal. Corey and Michael Rankin are the listing agents.

Snyder bought the main part of the estate in 2000 from the estate of Jordan’s King Hussein and Queen Noor for $8.64 million. Snyder also acquired six adjacent parcels to expand the 15-acre property, according to the property listing. He first listed the property for sale at the same price in 2018.

The limestone mansion, at the end of cobblestone-lined half-mile drive, has a two-story reception hall with coffered ceilings and a 24-foot limestone fireplace, four private bedroom suites with en-suite baths on the second level, a primary suite that spans over the third level, a mahogany-paneled club room, a wine cellar, and a cinema-quality theatre, according to Corey.

According to the listing, the southeast wing contains a family room, a commercial-grade kitchen and a breakfast solarium, while the northwest wing contains a gym, a spa lounge, and an office.

The grounds of the estate are designed in an 18th-century style, also known as jardin à l’anglaise, or English garden. In 2004, Snyder drew criticism for getting rid of over 100 trees from the federally protected land on the Maryland side of the Potomac River. In 2005, the Washington Post reported that Snyder had offered to pay the National Park Service $25,000 for permission to remove the trees.

The estate listing comes as Snyder is trying to sell the Washington Commanders and the team faces scrutiny over issues involving a toxic workplace culture and financial conduct.

In April 2022, the Washington Business Journal reported that a House Committee had sent a letter to the Federal Trade Commission claiming that the Washington Commanders had engaged “in a potentially unlawful pattern of financial conduct,” which led to an ongoing NFL review.

