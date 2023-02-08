A woman was charged and arrested for multiple package thefts in the Silver Spring area, according to the Montgomery County Police Department.

According to officials, detectives investigated a series of package thefts in the 2000 block of Longmead Crossing Dr. between December 2022 and January 2023, and identified Brandi Shoemaker, 44, as a suspect.

She was charged with multiple counts of felony theft and released on a $10,000 unsecured personal bond, according to a news release by Montgomery County Police.

Gov. Wes Moore and holocaust survivor from Rockville among guests at State of the Union address

Many notable Marylanders attended as guests to the State of the Union address on Tuesday, including Maryland governor Wes Moore, who accompanied U.S. Senator Ben Cardin of Maryland as a guest, as well as Ruth Cohen from Rockville, a Holocaust survivor and volunteer at the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum, who attended as the guest of second gentleman Doug Emhoff, husband of U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris.

Family displaced after fire in Gaithersburg

A Monday afternoon house fire on Hutton Street in Gaithersburg led to two adults, two children and a dog being displaced. No one was injured, but the damages caused by the fire have been estimated to be around $85,000.

Weather today:

Cloudy with a high near 47.

