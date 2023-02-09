Del. Ariana Kelly (D-Dist. 16) stood on her legislative record of more than a decade, while her two fellow candidates for a state Senate vacancy in District 16—Scott Webber and Jason Woodward—said during a candidate forum Wednesday evening that they would bring different, diverse skill sets to Annapolis’ upper legislative chamber.

The forum, run by the county’s Democratic Central Committee and moderated by members of the District 16 Democratic Club, lasted roughly 90 minutes and touched on several issues, including how the candidates have helped push Democratic Party ideas, and how they would work with the rest of the county’s District 16 delegation. Candidates were also asked about how to address gun violence, whether they support paid family leave and tax relief for retired Marylanders, and what mental health supports should be provided for high school students and children.

Kelly was asked how she should follow in the footsteps of Susan Lee, whose appointment as Maryland Secretary of State under Gov. Wes Moore led to the vacancy.

Of all Lee’s strengths, two stand out, Kelly said. Lee was incredibly patient, understanding it sometimes took years to get legislation passed, but was willing to see bills through to the finish line. She also had the ability to connect with constituents—she remembered everyone’s names and knew how to connect with families, especially bringing joy to children in the district, Kelly added.

“She knows the people in the district, and I learned from the constituents how much they value that. So that’s huge,” Kelly said.

Webber and Woodward have no direct experience with the inner workings of Annapolis, and this is their first run for state office.

Woodward said that he decided to apply for the vacant state Senate seat to show his two children the importance of public service. But his experience as a veteran and background in education, real estate and construction have led to him serving residents in different ways.

“I think that that provides a different perspective,” Woodward said. “I think there’s nothing wrong with more voices being part of the mix.”

Webber said he would bring a unique perspective to the Senate, especially in the Judicial Proceedings Committee—where there is a vacancy after Lee’s departure. He said his background as a Realtor and in housing policy means he has a unique perspective in foreclosure law. It must be fixed in order to allow struggling families a greater chance to stay in their homes, he said.

"There's basically nobody in [Judicial Proceedings] that's doing any of that, it's a critical need. … They're not pushing it, they understand and realize there's a need for it, there's just nobody there," Webber said.

The three candidates agreed on a lot of issues, including on the need for an amendment to the Maryland State Constitution to enshrine abortion rights.

Webber pointed to his activism outside the U.S. Supreme Court, protesting during the confirmation hearings for Justice Brett Kavanaugh. He spoke clearly about the need to protect a woman’s right to choose. Woodward agreed, noting that he has family members who were victims of sexual assault.

Kelly referenced her legislative record throughout the forum, and noted she is working on a package of four bills related to reproductive rights. She said she would share more during a news conference with Moore—but she added she hears from residents constantly, defending her work on abortion rights.

The three candidates also supported stronger gun control laws, another hot topic during this legislative session. Kelly was clear that she knows how to debate and win legislative victories over opponents of those bills, who testify at hearings for hours on end.

“I’ve been doing this for 12 years, there is no more challenging group of opposition than the folks who are opposing gun safety legislation,” Kelly said.

Woodward referenced President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address and the need for an assault weapon ban, but said government officials also need to do a better job of monitoring social media and other potential warning signs so firearms don’t end up in the hands of people with mental illness.

“I think that we need to do a better job of identifying these issues as they occur in real time. So, we can help people to get the support that they need,” Woodward said.

Webber said that firearms and bullets need to be easily traced, in order to address gun violence issues and also hold criminals accountable. But there also needs to be better training requirements and background checks for gun owners, he said.

“Just like you need a license for a car, you need a license to shoot a gun, and you need to go in and need to know what you’re doing,” Webber said.

During the forum, a high school student activist asked how each candidate would address mental health issues among students. Webber said that first it’s important to destigmatize mental health issues. And there need to be more resources in schools to deal with those acute challenges, he added.

“I was a former EMT, I’ve been on the streets when someone’s in mental health [crisis],” Webber said. “We have to recognize it as a mental health issue, and deal with it directly, and have people who are trained in the professions to be able to identify when someone’s in a mental health crisis.”

Woodward shared a similar response and said he felt the issue personally. As a gay child growing up in Kansas who was self-conscious about his weight, he often had trouble making friends, he said. Social media and the COVID-19 pandemic have not helped matters, he added.

“We have to keep talking about this,” Woodward said. “We can’t shut it to the side, or push somebody into a room and say, ‘No, you’re fine. Pull it together.’ We need to talk about it. There needs to be more discussion.”

Kelly pointed to a bill she sponsored that just passed in the state Senate, allocating $12 million to the state’s 988 Trust Fund, which is a suicide and crisis lifeline in Maryland.

It’s a good start—including for organizations like EveryMind, which offers behavioral health services in the county, Kelly added. But it’s just the beginning, the delegate said—more clinicians and access are needed.

“One of the things that you learn quickly when you’re working in health care and public health is you need to meet people where they’re at,” Kelly said. “So, we want to make sure that there are abundant resources available wherever they need [them].”

The county’s Democratic Central Committee will accept letters of support for any of the three candidates through 5 p.m. on Feb. 9. Dels. Marc Korman and Sara Love, Kelly’s colleagues in the District 16 House delegation, have endorsed her.

District 16 includes Bethesda, Cabin John, Potomac and other nearby areas.

A special meeting where committee members will vote on recommending an appointment for the vacancy—which then heads to Moore’s desk for approval—is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 14.