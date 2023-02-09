As the Philadelphia Eagles prepare to go against the Kansas City Chiefs, fans of both teams and football fans in general are gearing up with to find the best places to watch and cheer. While not every fan will be heading to Arizona for the big game, here are some county locations to roar after each score and enjoy some football food favorites.

There are a variety of bars and eateries in Montgomery County hosting Super Bowl watch parties and offering special menus for viewers to order ahead of the big game.

Caddie’s Bar and Grill, located at 4922 Cordell Ave. in Bethesda, will show the Super Bowl on over 40 TVs and large projector screens.

They are accepting reservations of eight or more for watch parties. A private party room is available that can hold up to 100 people.

The eatery will offer a Super Bowl menu including wings, pizza, sandwiches and more. Menu specials include wing options: 10 for $15, 20 for $30, 50 for $60, 80 for $95 and 100 for $120. Pizza options include cheese, pepperoni, meat lovers, supreme and margherita. Sandwich options include Reuben, grilled cheese, cheesesteak and a chicken Caesar wrap. For the full menu, visit the bar's website.

Owen’s Tavern & Garden in Pike & Rose, located at 11820 Trade St. in North Bethesda, will show the game on nine televisions from 6 to 10 p.m. Before kickoff, they will offer unlimited beer and food from the tavern menu for $54 per guest. The unlimited Super Bowl special includes the choice of over 50 drafts, garlic bread pizza, wings and sliders.

Tickets can be purchased through Eventbrite.

Silver and Sons BBQ food truck are offering a pre-order menu.

The menu includes cheesy challah monkey bread, dip trio and chips, spinach, leek and feta dip, smoked Manchego queso, deviled eggs, shrimp cocktail, brisket chili and dry-spiced smoked wings. There is also a nacho kit that serves three to four people and includes corn chips, queso mixto, lime yogurt crema, pickled fresno chilies, salsa fresca and red onion. For an additional cost, customers can have shredded chicken, mushrooms, smoked brisket or shredded lamb to the nacho kit.

The food truck will also offer two party box options including the touchdown party box, which serves four to six people and includes brisket nacho kit, smoked wings, deviled eggs, monkey bread and dip trio; and the MVP party box, which serves six to eight people and includes brisket nacho kit, smoked wings, shrimp cocktail, deviled eggs, dip trio, Manchego queso, spinach dip and monkey bread.

To place an order and get the pick-up location, visit the food truck’s website.

Colada Shop, located at 7993 Tuckerman Lane in Potomac, will offer buffalo chicken empanadas Friday through Sunday in stores and for local delivery, along with catering in all five locations, including the Potomac location. Orders can be made through the restaurant’s website. Reservations and pick up orders can be made until 7:30 p.m., according to the restaurant’s online order portal.

