Uniqlo and Gold’s Gym will open new locations in downtown Silver Spring later this year

A national fast-fashion retailer and a well-known fitness center chain announced new locations that will open in Silver Spring this fall.

Uniqlo, a subsidiary of Japan’s Fast Retailing Co. Ltd., will take 10,058 square feet at 914 Ellsworth Street. Gold’s Gym will occupy 25,000 square feet formerly occupied by Washington Sports Club, located at 901 Wayne Avenue.

Uniqlo is expected to open in early fall, and Gold’s Gym is scheduled to launch in late fall. The two businesses are some of the latest to announce their plans in Downtown Silver Spring, a 440,000-square-foot shopping, dining and entertainment center. [Washington Business Journal]

Lidl coming to downtown Bethesda

Lidl, the German-based grocery store chain, is opening up soon in downtown Bethesda.

Advertisement

It will be at the former Safeway space at 7625 Old Georgetown Road, which is close to Bethesda Place and other nearby residential buildings. A opening date has not yet been announced. [Robert Dyer]

County Council to host Gaithersburg town hall on Feb. 15

The County Council will hold a hybrid town hall meeting later this month to hear from residents about issues facing the county.

Advertisement

It is scheduled for Lakelands Park Middle School in the Kentlands neighborhood of Gaithersburg, at Feb. 15 at 7 p.m. Council Members anticipate that public safety, housing, public health and transportation will be topics of interest.

Those who wish to attend virtually must RSVP by Monday, Feb. 13 at 10 a.m. at this link. [Montgomery Community Media]

Today’s weather

Advertisement

Cloudy with a high of 65 degrees

In case you missed it…

Racial disparities in traffic stops increased over last five years, county report finds

Advertisement

This Gaithersburg author is introducing African folktales into children’s literature, story time

Anti-trans threats prompt Bells Mill ES to take PTA meeting online, launch investigation