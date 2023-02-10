If you’re a Poolesville resident who’s been itching to raise some chickens, you’re in luck.

The town of Poolesville passed an ordinance this week that will allow residents to keep up to six chickens in their backyards effective immediately.

While Montgomery County doesn’t have a restriction on keeping backyard chickens, Poolesville previously prohibited the practice for over 40 years. But after a year of lobbying from residents, the Poolesville Town Commission voted to overturn the ban this week. County data shows ongoing major challenges with police staffing, recruitment

Residents will be required to register their chickens with the town and have their property inspected in order to obtain a license. Keeping roosters remains prohibited in Poolesville and throughout the rest of the county. A Backyard Chicken Keeper Certificate, or equivalent, is also required.

To qualify for a license, owners must have a chicken coop. The maximum total gross floor area of all coops can’t exceed 10% of the lot or parcel. The minimum coop size must be four square feet per chicken with a run of 10 square feet per chicken. Coops are considered outbuildings/accessory structures and must conformity with requirements for those structures in the zoning code.

The minimum setback for coops from any lot line is 15 feet, and coops must be a minimum of 100 feet from any dwelling or principal structure on any adjacent lot or parcel. Coops must be in the backyard of the property.

Bethesda Magazine reported last month that nearly 12 million Americans have backyard chicken coops, according to the American Pet Products Association. The association reported a 62.5% growth in U.S. chicken ownership between 2018 and 2020, the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic. Millennials and Generation Z are leading the trend.