A former Montgomery County Public Schools bus driver was convicted Thursday by a county jury of sexually abusing four female student passengers with special needs, two of them minors, according to the county state’s attorney’s office.

Gaithersburg resident Etienne Kabongo, 67, pleaded guilty but not criminally responsible in 2020 to two counts of second-degree rape and two counts of sexual abuse of a minor. During his four-day trial this week in Montgomery County Circuit Court, his counsel argued that he should not be held criminally responsible due to an alleged mental disorder, according to the release from the state’s attorney’s office.

Court records show the jury disagreed, finding him guilty on all counts. Kabongo faces up to 40 years in prison and is scheduled to be sentenced March 30. County data shows ongoing major challenges with police staffing, recruitment

“Etienne Kabongo was entrusted with the safety of some of the most vulnerable members of our community and he violated that trust, using his position to sexually abuse the nonverbal students for which he was responsible,” State’s Attorney John McCarthy wrote in Thursday’s press release.

In July 2018, a 12-year-old student reported to county police that Kabongo sexually abused her on a MCPS bus he was responsible for driving. A surveillance camera in the bus captured video of the assault, according to police charging documents.

During a forensic interview with a county social worker, the victim disclosed that Kabongo violated her under her shorts, according to a police report. The victim drew a picture of the assault during her interview. The drawing “showed tears coming from her eyes,” the police report said.

The resulting investigation identified three additional victims, all of whom were special needs passengers on Kabongo’s bus route. One of the students was also a minor at the time of the abuse and the other two were 18, according to the state’s attorney’s office.

At the time of the abuse, Kabongo had been employed by MCPS as a bus driver since 2006 and was primarily responsible for driving special needs students, according to a message published on the MCPS website by then-Superintendent Jack Smith in August 2018.

Kabongo’s attorneys could not be reached for comment.

Montgomery County Public Schools communications director Jessica Baxter provided MoCo360 with the following statement regarding yesterday’s verdict:

“MCPS does not stand for this type of conduct, and it supports the police investigation and outcome of the verdict of Etienne K. Kabongo.”