

County and state bills would require price transparency at gas stations

Two bills in Maryland — one introduced in the state legislature and one in the Montgomery County Council — are aiming to bring more transparency to the pump.

On Tuesday, Montgomery County Councilmember Gabe Albornoz announced a bill that would require county gas stations to display the credit card price of regular gasoline. Current state law requires gas stations to display the lowest price of regular gasoline, which is usually what customers pay if they use cash. But gas stations can charge more if a customer chooses to use a credit card — an interchange fee that covers the cost gas station owners pay to the payment network. Under Albornoz’ bill, which has several co-sponsors, gas stations would be required to disclose the credit price for regular gas in addition to the cash price.

[DCist]

Pepco finishes repairs on damaged power lines from November plane crash

Power lines in Montgomery Village, Maryland, damaged after a small plane crashed into a transmission tower in November, are fully repaired, according to Pepco.

Advertisement

In an email to WTOP, the utility company said it completed repairs on the tower and overhead lines on Feb. 3, 68 days after the shocking plane crash and rescue of the two inside. Pepco added that the Gaithersburg transmission tower is back to working normally.

[WTOP]

Supporters of state bill sponsored by MoCo legislator try to close loophole in DUI law

Advertisement

A group of Maryland families and lawmakers renewed their push Wednesday to close a loophole in a state DUI law.

Noah’s Law, named after Montgomery County Police Officer Noah Leotta, requires people convicted of DUI to get an ignition interlock device. However, drivers who have received probation before judgment, or PBJ, can avoid getting a device because PBJ does not result in a conviction.

[NBC4]

Advertisement

Today’s weather

Partly cloudy with a high of 55 degrees

In case you missed it…

Advertisement

Takoma Park’s first elected Black mayor talks affordable housing, holistic public safety

Super Bowl Sunday in Montgomery County: Where to watch and where to eat

Incumbent delegate, two challengers make case for state Senate District 16 seat

Advertisement