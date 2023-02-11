This story was updated at 11:33 a.m. to include a statement from Montgomery County Public Schools.

A teacher recently discovered digital files referencing a “Homophobic Club Hub” on a student’s laptop at Earle B. Wood Middle School in Rockville, according to a community letter the principal sent Friday afternoon. The student shared the documents with at least two other students before deleting them, a school investigation found.

The files included a presentation and Google form generated between two to four months ago, according to Principal Heidi Slatcoff’s letter. No evidence was found to suggest that any other student helped create the files or that they were used to create a club, the letter stated. Antisemitic flyer found posted at Northwood High School

The investigation began last week and was not completed until Friday, Slatcoff’s letter said. Local police and the Montgomery County Public Schools’ Office of School Support and Well-Being were contacted “to ensure appropriate action was taken” because of the incident, she wrote. Her letter included no mention of disciplinary action for the student who created the files.

Montgomery County Police Department did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The discovery of the files comes amid a slew of recent hate-based incidents within MCPS. This month alone, hate-based graffiti was found at Gaithersburg High, and two antisemitic flyers were posted at Northwood High. This week, Bells Mill Elementary shifted an in-person PTA meeting to virtual due to receiving transphobic threats after a video of a teacher reading an LGBTQ-inclusive book in class went viral on an anti-LGBTQ Twitter account.

Next week, Wood school counselors will teach lessons “on topics of bias and discrimination,” Slatcoff wrote. Her letter contained a link to resources from the Anti-Defamation League, an international Jewish civil rights nonprofit focused on fighting “all forms of antisemitism and bias,” according to their website.

“This is clearly a hate/bias incident, and I must say that discrimination in any form cannot be tolerated,” Slatcoff wrote. “It impedes the ability of MCPS and our school to discharge its responsibilities to all students and staff, and achieve our community’s long-standing efforts to create, foster, and promote equity, inclusion, and acceptance for all.”

On Feb. 2, Slatcoff sent a similar letter alluding to a “recent uptick in the use of racially charged words, disparaging comments about gender or sexual identity, and bullying behaviors,” but did not mention the discovery of the files or any pending investigation.

Beyond the reference to a “Homophobic Club Hub” in her Feb. 10 letter, the principal did not specifically mention the LGBTQ+ community in either letter.

Mark Eckstein, co-chair of Maryland advocacy for Metro DC PFLAG, told MoCo360 he was “appalled and flabbergasted” by the lack of specificity in the principal’s language, in the resources she shared and in the anti-hate lessons planned for next week.

“Advocates fought hard to get MCPS the staffing and resources … to be more qualified to appropriately communicate on incidents like this, and I am personally offended by the contents of this letter,” he said.

He said the letter “illustrates the complete lack of LGTBQ cultural sensitivity and competency” within MCPS senior leadership despite years of input and guidance from advocates in the LGBTQ+ community.

In response to requests for comment on Eckstein’s criticism, MCPS spokesperson Jessica Baxter wrote to MoCo360:

“MCPS remains steadfast in its commitment to cultivate an inclusive and welcoming learning environment that celebrates the diversity of our global community and all cultural backgrounds, including our LGBTQ community. This hurtful behavior, along with any acts of discrimination, have no place in our school system and will not be tolerated.”

When racist and homophobic graffiti was found at Walter Johnson High School in late 2021—including the spray-painted phrase “LGBT is unnatural”—local advocates criticized Principal Jennifer Baker for not directly naming the targeted community in a similar community letter.

Baker’s Oct. 3, 2021 letter described the vandalism as including “references to white supremacy and other hate speech” but made no mention of the LGBTQ+ community.

Reacting to the discovery of the homophobic materials at Wood, County Councilmember Kristin Mink (D-Dist. 5) wrote to MoCo360:

“This incident is tremendously sad, and shows that we need to do a better job of conveying to our youth that LGBTQIA+ people are both a normal and valued part of our beautifully diverse community. Students need to hear it clearly from the adults around them, see it in their curriculum, and experience it as part of their classroom and community culture.”

Eckstein said he hopes LGBTQ+ community advocates will be invited to Wood next week to participate in the anti-hate lessons and “make sure the principal comes out strongly in support of her students and staff.”