Marriott International Inc., the behemoth hotel chain that opened its new global headquarters in Bethesda in September 2022, will have a new president later this month: Tony Capuano, its current chief executive officer.

The hospitality company’s board voted to appoint Capuano as its president effective Feb. 24, according to a news release.

Capuano replaces Stephanie Linnartz, who has taken a job as CEO of Under Armour, the sportswear company headquartered in Baltimore. Linnartz starts work there on Feb. 27.

Capuano has been CEO of Marriott since February 2021 and started his career at the company in 1995. According to his LinkedIn page, he started on the company’s “market planning and feasibility team.”

The Washington Business Journal first reported the news.

Construction on Marriott’s global headquarters in downtown Bethesda spanned multiple years, before its unveiling in 2022. Alongside a state-of-the-art hotel, the complex also features several amenities for its employees—a fitness center, lactation rooms, cafeteria, and others.

The new location of the headquarters has led to the use of a county-owned parking garage by Marriott employees along Woodmont Avenue, during regular business hours. Some local businesses told MoCo360 last year that this hurt business.

The garage partially reopened to the public in December, thanks to an agreement between the county and Marriott.