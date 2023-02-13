When Patrick Kaufmann was 10 years old, he made 30 valentine cards with friends at a D.C. nonprofit, tucking them into food packages delivered to people with illnesses.

“I kept thinking, ‘Wouldn’t it be great if I could find a way to give everyone a valentine who might not get one?’” he said. “I decided it wouldn’t be much trouble to make a few more.”

In fall 2020, he asked his peers at Washington International School to help him make 300 valentines, which were then added to meal packages delivered by D.C. charity Food & Friends to people with cancer, AIDS and other illnesses.

This year, Kaufman super-sized his operation, organizing the creation and delivery of 16,000 valentines across Maryland and D.C.—with the help of students from 62 different schools in the region. He secured funding from two local nonprofits to hire a delivery truck driver. The driver takes the boxes of cards from Kaufman’s home in Potomac and delivers them to over 60 locations, including hospitals, hospices and nursing homes. [The Washington Post]

Rockville garage fire causes $100k in damages

Around 11:45 Saturday morning, residents of a quiet Rockville suburb noticed smoke coming from their neighbor’s garage. Montgomery County Fire and Rescue responded to the home, which was unoccupied at the time.

Advertisement

The fire occurred in the 15300 block of Delphinium Lane, near Flower Valley Elementary School. No injuries were reported, but the fire displaced two adults and five children, according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue spokesperson Pete Piringer. It caused over $100,000 in damages, he said. [WTOP]

Possible stabbing of teenager at Little Caesar’s Pizza in Gaithersburg, police say

Around 7 p.m. on Saturday, police responded to reports of a stabbing at Little Caesar’s Pizza in Gaithersburg’s Montgomery Village Plaza. By the time officers arrived, the suspects had left and they could not locate any victims.

Advertisement

Later that night, a teenage boy was transported to a nearby hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries. Montgomery County Police say they are investigating whether the boy was at Little Caesar’s at the time of the reported stabbing. [DC News Now]

Today’s weather

Partly cloudy with a high of 56 and winds around 10 miles an hour.

Advertisement

In case you missed it:

‘Homophobic club’ files found on student’s laptop at Rockville school

County data shows ongoing major challenges with police staffing, recruitment

Advertisement

Antisemitic flyer found posted at Northwood High School