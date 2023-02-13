Whether you’re having a romantic night in or spending the night on the town, Montgomery County eateries have plenty to offer to celebrate Valentine’s Day. Here are some options:

All Set Restaurant & Bar, at 8630 Fenton St., Plaza 5 in Silver Spring, will offer a Valentine’s Day prix fix menu for $50 per person.

The menu includes smoked fish dip, curry butternut squash soup, seared rockfish, duck confit, steak, and chocolate brownies and cheesecake for dessert. For the full menu and to make reservations, visit the restaurant’s website.

Colada Shop, at 7993 Tuckerman Lane in Potomac, will offer a Valentine’s Day brunch ahead of Tuesday’s holiday. The brunch menu includes avocado toast, fried avocado benedict, mojo pork and yucca hash, a kids menu featuring French toast, and eggs and potatoes.

Colada Shop will also offer a prix fixe dinner menu on Valentine’s Day for $38 per person. The menu includes arroz con pollo, bacalao fritters, vaca frita and salted caramel flan. For the full menu and to make reservations, visit the restaurant’s website.

Georgetown Cupcakes, at 4834 Bethesda Ave., will offer five Valentine’s Day-themed boxes containing a dozen cupcakes. The boxes are available throughout February. Check the bakery’s website for a full list of each box’s cupcake flavors and to order ahead.

J. Hollinger’s, at 8606 Colesville Road in Silver Spring, will offer a Valentine’s Day prix fixe menu for $60 per person.

The menu will include wild mushroom truffle soup, steak tartare, lemon-herb crusted cod, duck confit, steak fries, and chocolate bread pudding, apple crisp and tiramisu for dessert. For the full menu and to make reservations, visit the restaurant’s website.

Pinstripes, at 11920 Grand Park Ave. in North Bethesda, will offer heart-shaped, wood-fired pizzas upon request for dine-in, carryout and delivery. For those dining in, the restaurant also will offer chocolate-covered strawberry gelato. The Valentine’s Day specials are available Friday through Feb. 19.Reservations and orders can be made through the restaurant’s website.

Planta, at 4910 Elm St. in Bethesda, will offer a prix fixe Valentine’s Day menu for $79 per person. The menu includes starters such as sushi for two, ahi watermelon nigiri and unagi eggplant nigiri; main dishes such as eggplant rollatini, udon noodles, and lettuce wraps; and red velvet lava cake for dessert.

The restaurant also has an a la carte menu that includes sushi, small plates and pizza. Reservations and a full menu are available on the restaurant’s website.

Summer House Santa Monica, at 11825 Grand Park Ave. in North Bethesda, will offer Valentine’s Day specials alongside its main dining menu Sunday through Feb. 18.

The specials include seared diver scallops, pan roasted arctic char and wood-fired filet mignon. For the full list of Valentine’s Day specials, full menu and to make reservations, visit the restaurant’s website.

Sunday Morning Bakehouse, at 11869 Grand Park Ave. in North Bethesda, is offering a Sweetheart Box for $25 that includes marble sugar cookies with edible gold flakes, raspberry linzer cookies with raspberry jam, a pink Rice Krispy treat, heart cream-filled chocolate sandwich cookies, and red velvet white chocolate chip cookies. Also available are cheesecake for two for $12 and tiramisu for two for $12. Orders can be placed on the bakery’s website and picked up on Valentine’s Day.