A shooting early Sunday in Wheaton left three men injured, according to a Montgomery County Police news release.

Police said 4th District officers responded to a call at 2425 Reedie Drive at 3:47 a.m. and found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

Officers provided life-saving measures to the victim on scene until Montgomery County Fire Rescue Services arrived, according to police. The man was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. County data shows ongoing major challenges with police staffing, recruitment

Two more men arrived at an area hospital with apparent gunshot wounds, which officials believe are linked to the Reedie Drive shooting. Both men are stable, police said.

According to a preliminary investigation, the men were in front of the Reedie Drive address when they were shot.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Advertisement

Police asked anyone with information on the shooting to contact the Crime Solvers of Montgomery County toll-free at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).

There is a $10,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest. Callers can choose to remain anonymous.