Montgomery County Public Schools has cancelled the balance of Wheaton High School’s wrestling season after a school investigation found that Coach Justin Ellis allowed an “ineligible student athlete” to compete, according to a letter from the school’s principal sent on Feb. 2.

Students and parents are decrying the penalty as excessive to the team of over 40 students.

"I deserve my punishment," Ellis told MoCo360, having resigned from MCPS at the school district's request. "I take full responsibility for this. But they should not have come down on the kids like they did. I understand if they want to forfeit a match or two, but cutting off their entire season is completely out of line."

The district first paused all wrestling program activities on Jan. 27 after receiving a report that a student athlete unaffiliated with Wheaton had been allowed to compete for the team. This was in violation of MCPS and Maryland Public Secondary Schools Athletic Association (MPSSSAA) rules and regulations.

Wheaton tenth-grader Natalia Lazo said she was in the middle of a tournament at Blair High School when she and her teammate were informed that her entire team had been suspended for an undisclosed reason and that she would have to forfeit the rest of her matches. She said she was both upset and confused by the news.

The resulting MCPS investigation confirmed the initial report, finding that Ellis had allowed a student from a local Jewish day school to sub for one of the team’s regular players who was unavailable at the time, according to communications parents received from the school.

As a result, Ellis was asked to resign and MCPS deemed the wrestling program “ineligible for championship honors and the current dual meet and individual postseasons, thus ending the wrestling season effective immediately,” according to Principal Joshua Munsey’s Feb. 2 letter.

This had been Ellis’ first year as a full-time coach with MCPS, though he had previously coached as a volunteer through local nonprofit Wheaton Wrestling Alliance for over a decade.

The MPSSAA held an appeals hearing on Monday afternoon to determine the appropriateness of the school district’s corrective actions against Ellis and the wrestling team.

MCPS spokesperson Jessica Baxter told MoCo360 that beyond Munsey’s letter, the school district could not comment further on the situation “since this is a personnel matter.”

The MPSSAA handbook outlines a tiered approach to disciplinary action when a rule is violated, beginning at the lowest level with match forfeiture or coach censorship.

Wheaton parent Maggie McDonough said she couldn’t understand why the district would “immediately dole out the harshest possible penalty” for a technical violation without any threat to student safety.

She said Ellis was well-loved by students and parents alike. When the season’s cancellation was announced, she said parents received no communication from MCPS explaining how or why the decision had been made.

Around 20 Wheaton parents signed a letter to the principal and MCPS last week expressing “escalating concerns” about the decision to cancel the season and the lack of information relayed to families about the decision-making process.

The parents’ letter requested an immediate reinstatement of the wrestling team for the remainder of the season, issuance of a public apology to the wrestlers for “unjustifiably assigning collective blame” and an independent investigation into the school’s handling of the incident, among other asks.

Lazo told MoCo360 she believes the situation has been “blown out of proportion” by MCPS and that the school district has failed to communicate clearly with students.

“I think this has brought a lot of light to how much the administration actually looks to students for their voices and opinions,” she said. “We were in the dark. [Their communication] wasn’t friendly or understanding, and it really showed how distant they are from the students.”

McDonough said she believes there’s still “a lot of work to be done” to resolve the issues raised by the incident.

“This was an across-the-board systemic failure that the kids are paying for. It has to be addressed,” she said.

The MPSSAA’s final decision resulting from the appeals hearing will be announced on Tuesday, according to Baxter.

Ellis said he believes the school district’s decision unfairly punished students for his failure to follow the rules and said cancelling the season will only cause more harm to students on the wrestling team.

“For a lot of kids, that wrestling room was their safe place,” he said. “They may not have the necessary skills yet to verbalize how they feel, but they knew that if they came to the wrestling room, things would be okay for those few hours. Taking that away from them is much more detrimental than anything else.”