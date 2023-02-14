County Councilmembers Dawn Luedtke (D-Dist. 7) and Gabe Albornoz (D-At-large) each introduced separate bills Tuesday that aim to make county government more responsive to its residents.

Luedtke introduced a bill to make the county’s boards, committees and commissions more transparent by requiring them to meet several provisions. They include posting agendas at least two days before a meeting, posting meeting minutes or a recording of the meeting within five days of the meeting, and requiring the appropriate county office or agency to ensure that the body is accomplishing those tasks.

In other words, Luedtke’s bill requires provisions that are in addition to the state’s Open Meetings Act, in order to make boards, commissions, and committees more transparent to the public.

There are some exceptions to the rules—like when a body needs to schedule an emergency meeting. Luedtke’s bill requires that in those instances, the meeting agendas are published at least 24 hours in advance, with a notice that it is an emergency meeting.

Luedtke said the state’s Open Meetings Compliance Board found last year that multiple boards and committees were violating the state’s Open Meetings Act last year, which prompted her to introduce her bill. It’s important that the public knows what those bodies—there are well over 50 of them—are doing, along with providing transparency to each of its members.

In one case, a board was posting its agendas to a Google Share drive—which the public can’t access, Luedtke said. And in recent years, the state’s Open Meetings Compliance Board has investigated the county’s Planning Board, causing it to revise its meeting rules and policies.

In an interview, Luedtke said that all county boards and commissions’ violations—not just the Planning Board—were on her mind as she drafted the bill. She said the legislation does not ask a lot of county boards and commissions, but it greatly benefits the public.

“I know it’s not the most scintillating topic or headline-grabber,” Luedtke said. “But to me, these basic functionality pieces are critically important to making sure everybody feels more comfortable with government operations and what we’re doing here in the county.”

A public hearing for Luedtke’s bill is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Feb. 28. in the third-floor hearing room at 100 Maryland Ave, Rockville. The council’s government operations and fiscal policy committee has a work session set for March 2. Councilmember Sidney Katz (D-Dist. 3) is a co-sponsor.

Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities Commission

Albornoz’s bill—which was co-sponsored by all his colleagues on Tuesday—aims to create an Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities Commission. Albornoz said there are more than 40,000 county residents with some form of disability—intellectual and/or developmental—and that this bill would allow advocates and others to better represent those people and advise the council on relevant policy matters.

According to the bill, there would be 19 voting members and six non-voting members. Two of the voting members would need to have an intellectual and/or developmental disability; nine would need to be family members, legal guardians or support staff of individuals with a disability; seven would be service providers or advocacy organizations; and one would be from the county’s Commission on People with Disabilities.

The non-voting members would consist of one person each from: the county’s Department of Health and Human Services, the county’s Department of Recreation, Montgomery County Public Schools, Montgomery College, WorkSource Montgomery and the Maryland Developmental Disabilities Administration.

Commission members will advise County Councilmembers on policy matters and gaps in services for those with disabilities, along with recommendations on best practices and how the industry is better serving those residents. It will provide an annual report to the County Council and county executive, summarizing its work and recommendations.

Albornoz said in an interview that one of the commission’s goals is to make sure there is better collaboration between state and county officials on which statewide policies are working, and which aren’t. It gives the county “a more organized voice” on those issues, he said.

It’s also important because many families don’t know of resources available at the county and state level, and the commission could help bridge that gap, Albornoz said.

A public hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. March 7 in the third-floor hearing room at 100 Maryland Ave, Rockville, and a work session at the county’s Health and Human Services committee is scheduled for March 9.