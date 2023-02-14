The man who police say struck and killed a married couple on their way to vote Nov. 8 was driving drunk, police allege. Dawinder Singh, 47, of Gaithersburg, has been arrested and charged in the fatal pedestrian collision in Gaithersburg.

In a news release Tuesday, police said Singh was driving his Toyota Prius westbound on School Drive when he struck and killed Miguel Antonio Ortiz, 65, and Ana Margarita Ortiz, 70, as they were crossing the street to vote at the polling place in Fields Road Elementary School.

Police allege Singh was driving under the influence of alcohol.

Singh was charged with two counts of vehicular homicide while under the influence of alcohol, which is a felony charge. He was indicted on Jan. 13 by a Montgomery County grand jury and arrested on Feb. 10 after returning from overseas.

Court records did not list attorney information for Singh.