Francisco Ramon Lara Garcia, 30, of Rockville, was arrested Feb. 1 and charged with the murder of 20-year-old Keylin Yolibeth Chavez-Dominguez, whose body was found on Jan. 28 after being reported missing Jan. 2, according to a Montgomery County Police news release.

Police found and identified Chavez-Dominguez’s body in the Upper Paint Branch Stream Valley Park under the Paint Branch Overpass of MD 200 — Inter County Connector in Colesville, officials said. Police have not released a cause of death.

According to police, Lara Garcia was Chavez-Dominguez’s ex-boyfriend, and they were living together at the time of her disappearance. Drunken driver killed elderly couple walking to vote in Gaithersburg, police allege

Lara Garcia was arrested by U.S. Marshals at a residence in Kirkwood, Missouri, police said. According to the release, authorities obtained the arrest warrant for Lara Garcia on Feb. 13, and he was charged with first-degree murder.

He is currently being held in St. Louis, Missouri, and is awaiting extradition to Maryland, according to officials.

Court records did not list attorney information for Lara – Garcia.

