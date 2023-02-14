Francisco Ramon Lara Garcia, 30, of Rockville, was arrested Feb. 1 and charged with the murder of 20-year-old Keylin Yolibeth Chavez-Dominguez, whose body was found on Jan. 28 after being reported missing Jan. 2, according to a Montgomery County Police news release.
Police found and identified Chavez-Dominguez’s body in the Upper Paint Branch Stream Valley Park under the Paint Branch Overpass of MD 200 — Inter County Connector in Colesville, officials said. Police have not released a cause of death.
According to police, Lara Garcia was Chavez-Dominguez’s ex-boyfriend, and they were living together at the time of her disappearance.
Lara Garcia was arrested by U.S. Marshals at a residence in Kirkwood, Missouri, police said. According to the release, authorities obtained the arrest warrant for Lara Garcia on Feb. 13, and he was charged with first-degree murder.
He is currently being held in St. Louis, Missouri, and is awaiting extradition to Maryland, according to officials.
Court records did not list attorney information for Lara
– Garcia.