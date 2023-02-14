With the unyielding support from its customers, dining staple Mandalay reopened its downtown Silver Spring dining room Tuesday.

The Burmese restaurant opened over 20 years ago in College Park before moving to 930 Bonifant St. in 2004. The business closed in October 2021 and intended to relocate to Georgia Avenue in Washington D.C., according to owner Kyaw “Joe” Myint.

The relocation fell through as Myint couldn’t find other tenants for the building, so he had to sell it. The restaurant then reopened in its Bonifant Street location for takeout only on July 15.

Myint, 54, then took to social media to gather feedback from customers on how they felt about Mandalay returning to Silver Spring. There was an overwhelming number of responses urging the business to reopen its dining room. Drunken driver killed elderly couple walking to vote in Gaithersburg, police allege

“I got about 700 to 800 emails and I got people – when I first opened up – I got people writing on the order note and they’re like ‘we’re happy you’re back,’” he said. “One customer told the story about her daughter, that she cried when we closed in October … then she cried when we opened. First, she said she was sad because we were closing but when we reopened in July, she was happy, and she was still crying about it because she was happy.”

Although the dining room has reopened, its hours are limited. Mandalay is open for lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday and for dinner from 5 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday.

Advertisement

Takeout and delivery are available for lunch and dinner Tuesday through Sunday.

Take-out is and delivery available 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. for lunch Sunday and Tuesday through Saturday. Takeout dinner hours are 5 to 9 p.m. Sunday and Tuesday through Thursday and 5 to 9:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Delivery hours for dinner Friday and Saturday are 5 to 9 p.m.

Ultimately, it was Myint’s dedication to his loyal and admiring customers that pushed him to reopen Mandalay’s dining room.

Advertisement

“I promised my customers that we would open Mandalay back [after closing]—that was on Georgia Avenue. But then it fell through so I wanted to get it back, keep the promise,” he said. ”So, I looked for a place, even if I can’t give them a dine-in, I tried to give them a takeout, that was the plan… So, I said, I’m just going to only do the weekdays, that I can handle.”

Mandalay’s supportive customer base is another reason that takeout is offered with more availability than dine-in service, according to Myint.

“A lot of people, they don’t want to come in,” he said. “My loyal older customers, they still worry about that. It’s not because of COVID, it’s because of whatever condition they have…. l don’t want to lose my customers that’ve been supporting on takeout because not everybody wants to sit down.”

Advertisement

As for what makes the restaurant so popular among its clientele, Myint said the proof is in the cuisine.

“We keep it authentic,” he said. “We don’t advertise. It’s always been word of mouth since the day we opened and the food talks, you know how the food is. That’s how we kept our reputation, consistent with the food.”