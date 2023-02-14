The Montgomery County Council wants Maryland to secure funding for seven-day-a-week service along the MARC Brunswick Line, plus the construction of two new Brunswick Line train stations.

The Brunswick Line runs from Union Station in Washington, D.C. through Montgomery County, to Martinsburg, West Virginia and Frederick [WJLA].

Bibibop Asian Grill closes Bethesda Row restaurant after six years

Bibibop Asian Grill, a fast-casual restaurant, closed its Bethesda Row location on Sunday.

The restaurant, which opened in May 2017, has other locations in Montgomery County including in Silver Spring and North Bethesda [Patch].

Rockville High School sophomore named finalist for the Maryland state student member of the Board of Education (SMOB)

Advertisement

A Rockville High School sophomore was elected as a finalist for the Maryland State Student Member of the Board of Education.

Madison Watts is one of the two finalists chosen from a pool of over 300 student leaders from across the state of Maryland. One of the finalists will be chosen by Maryland Gov. Wes Moore in late spring [MoCo Show].

Today’s weather: Sunny, with a high near 57

Advertisement

In case you missed it:

Nationals owner Ted Lerner of Chevy Chase had impact on Montgomery County landscape

Lawyer, former council candidate Barrie to head new Police Accountability Board

Advertisement

County’s Georgia Avenue location for Wheaton arts and cultural center draws opposition