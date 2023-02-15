Robert Cunningham, 64, the Metro worker who was fatally shot when protecting a woman during a shooting at the Potomac Avenue Metro Station, was laid to rest Tuesday at the Congressional Cemetery in Washington D.C.

Cunningham worked as a longtime mechanic in Metro’s power department. He was described as a “heroic employee” by officials who lowered flags to half-mast to honor his memory.

A GoFundMe page has been created to help Cunningham’s family with expenses.

[FOX 5]

Man charged with soliciting minor in Rockville

A Mt. Airy man has been charged with soliciting a minor after he attempted to meet up with who he thought was a teenage girl but was actually a detective from Montgomery County Police’s Vice and Intelligence Unit.

According to officials, Todd Eugene Immel, 51, started talking to a detective posing as a 15-year-old girl on a social media website. He reportedly confirmed the “girl” was 15 and had sexually explicit conversations with her and asked to meet to engage in sexual activities.

Police believe other victims may have been targeted and are asking them to come forward.

[WUSA 9]

Silver Spring carjacking attempt foiled by car’s stick shift

A Monday evening carjacking attempt at the Safeway in downtown Silver Spring was unsuccessful because the suspect was unable to navigate the car’s manual transmission and use the stick shift, according to Montgomery County Police. The suspect left the car and fled the scene. The police canvassed the area for the person responsible, but were unable to locate the suspect.

[Source of the Spring]

Weather today:

Cloudy earlier, with partial sunshine later in the day. High near 70F.

In case you missed it:

Drunken driver killed elderly couple walking to vote in Gaithersburg, police allege

Mandalay reopens dining room after returning to downtown Silver Spring

More fentanyl forums, training at MCPS planned in response to drug overdoses, antisemitic acts

