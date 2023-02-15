Rapper and Gaithersburg native Logic announced on social media that his next album will be released Feb. 24. In wake of Friendly Garden explosion, Elrich calls for more utility changes

The album, titled College Park, will include 17 tracks featuring other rappers from the Washington, D.C., region, including C. Dot Castro, Fat Trel and Big Lenbo. His hometown gets a nod with the track “Gaithersburg People.” The art for the album is an outline of the Metro’s green line with each stop the name of a track.

A month before the album tracklist’s official announcement on social media, the rapper posted a trailer about the upcoming album on his YouTube account, which has 3.22 million subscribers. The trailer depicted a young Logic, whose real name is Sir Robert Bryson Hall II, preparing for a performance in D.C. while living in his friend Big Lenbo’s basement in College Park.

According to the MoCo Show, Hall attended Gaithersburg High School and he still has plenty of family in the county.

Hall released his album Vinyl Days last summer and is also known for his other popular albums, Everybody, Bobby Tarantino and The Incredible True Story.