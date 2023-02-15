County Executive Marc Elrich said a regional water utility’s action to update its code requirements for identifying gas pipes is a step forward nearly a year after a huge explosion destroyed much of an apartment building in Silver Spring—but that much more work remains.

The Washington Suburban Sanitary Commission’s (WSSC) board of directors—the regional water utility that serves Montgomery and Prince George’s counties—passed regulations Wednesday to its international fuel gas code, requiring various new markings to identify gas pipes.

Code changes require various markings to gas pipes, including the word "gas" in black letters on a yellow background, note whether it is a medium or high-pressure gas pipe, among other changes. Chuck Brown, a spokesman for WSSC, said officials from the utility worked closely with county officials in crafting the changes.

Elrich said Wednesday that the board’s pending action only applies to new construction, and not older buildings. He said county officials are looking into legislation or changes in policy to require the markings in old construction, too.

Last March, a gas explosion occurred at Friendly Garden Apartments in the Silver Spring area. Investigators determined the source of the explosion was a contractor mistaking a gas line for a water or garage disposal line, and cutting it. Gas filled the area and made it to a nearby apartment where some component ignited creating the explosion.

An entire apartment building collapsed, several were injured and roughly 100 people from the complex were displaced. Property records show the apartment complex dates back to the 1970s.

Elrich said Tuesday that he, officials in the Department of Permitting Services, and other county officials are trying to figure out if the county has the authority to require some sort of marking on gas pipes on older buildings, or if it lies with another agency.

County officials are also looking at whether they can require contractors and maintenance workers to be licensed and trained to know the difference between gas, water and other types of utility lines, Elrich said.

“I’m sure they would consider that onerous,” Elrich said. “But if we can’t figure out another fix, I think we’re going to have to start doing that as a requirement. … We can’t have people going into buildings that don’t know what they’re looking at.”

The county executive said that making some sort of policy and procedural change is a top priority in the coming months, in order to ensure that an incident like the one at Friendly Garden Apartments doesn’t occur again.

Brown, the spokesman for WSSC, wrote in an email that representatives were working on answers to questions posed by MoCo360 on the proposed gas line changes.