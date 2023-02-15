In efforts to teach his son something new in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, a Gaithersburg native taught his preteen son how to develop a business plan then decided to launch that business himself.

Now, that business is preparing to open at the end of the month.

In 2020, Rob Gresham was in the middle of starting his consulting business, One Cup, for food manufacturers and restaurants. When the pandemic hit Gresham was home while everything was shut down. His then preteen son, Jackson, was attending school virtually, leaving them with little to do in the house all day.

With more time on their hands, Gresham decided it was a good time to teach his son a business lesson, which led to the creation of Isaac’s Poultry Market. The chicken eatery, located at 12163 Darnestown Road, was named after Isaac Newton. As Newton discovered geometry and the theory of gravity while quarantined during the bubonic plague, Gresham and his sone created a the restaurant while quarantined during the COVID-19 pandemic, Gresham said.

Although he came up with the restaurant with his son, Gresham said his son is mainly focused on school, playing soccer and just being a kid now.

The 2,400 square-foot fast casual restaurant’s menu will serve a variety of chicken options including roasted chicken, chicken tenders, chicken wings, fried chicken, sandwiches, salads, and homemade side items such as French fries, roasted vegetable, mac and cheese, rice and black beans, broccoli slaw, and roasted street corn salad Gresham said the breading used on his fried chicken products are all gluten free.

Through Gresham’s experience as director of operations for CAVA, a Mediterranean fast-casual food chain, and research for his business plan, chicken’s popularity made it the best menu item to focus on.

“[Chicken is] 60% of all food sold at fast casual restaurants around the country, so why not specialize in what sells most?” he said. “If chicken is what most people choose to eat the most and then we can have a warm, inviting environment where anyone and everyone are welcome and feel happy and comfortable.”

Much like the breading on the chicken, the desserts are offered at the restaurant are also gluten-free, including its banana chocolate chip bread, a s’mores fudge and homemade custard.

Isaac’s will also have beer and wine on its menu. Customers can also make use of the eatery’s 150 square-foot outdoor patio.

The eatery is expected to open on Feb. 23 with a full staff of 30 employees and is already looking to expand by opening two additional locations in the Washington, D.C. region, Gresham said.

Gresham said it takes about 10 months to a year to get a location open and he would like to sign on a place as soon and possible.

“I think we design something that looks really cool, that’s appealing, is really good – we’ll find out next week if customers think so,” he said. “I wrote the recipes with the intention of being able to scale, that way we can make them consistent.”

Gresham aims to bring a smile to the faces of Isaac’s patrons.

“I hope they love the food, and they enjoy themselves while there here,” he said. “Hope they want to come and just hand out with their friends on our patio and enjoy it.”

Not only will the food put a smile on their faces, but Isaac’s also intends to help the community by giving back.

The establishment will start to do fundraisers about a month after they open with a portion of sales each Sunday going to a charity.

“We’ll change that charity every quarter,” he said. “The first charity is the Trevor Project, which is suicide prevention for LGBTQ teenagers… We’ll find ones that I think are socially important or community important, so there won’t be too many guidelines other than it has to be something that I believe in – me and my team believe in.”

