County donating 10,000 laptops to low-income residents

Montgomery County’s “Montgomery Connects” program continues Thursday, where county officials hand out thousands of laptops to residents in need.

Officials will hand out 10,000 laptops to residents who are over 7 years old and have a Montgomery County Public Libraries library card number. Over 40,000 laptops have already been distributed to households—about 84% which have an annual income less than $50,000.

Only one laptop is allowed per person, and residents must make an appointment and have photo ID ready when they visit to pick the device up. [WTOP]

Takoma Park police chief worried about increase in violent crime

Antonio DeVaul, Takoma Park’s police chief, told residents recently that he was “very concerned” about the recent uptick in violent crime.

In a message to city residents, he asked for people to be the “eyes and ears” for police, in order to help them make sure Takoma Park remains a safe place to live, work, and play. He noted that reports can be anonymously.

It’s imperative that criminals know that Takoma Park is not a “soft target,” DeVaul wrote to residents. A community meeting in Ward 5 in the city is scheduled for March 13. [Montgomery Community Media]

Girls Scouts robbed of cookie money in Rockville, police say

A local Girls Scouts troop was selling cookies outside of a Safeway in Rockville when a man stole their money, police allege.

Police reported to the Safeway in the 14000 block of Shady Grove Road right before 2 p.m. on Sunday. The victim reported she saw a man sitting on a nearby bench for about 20 minutes, and then he got up and stole the money box with the funds from the cookie sales, authorities said.

The victim does not want to press charges against the man, and just wants him to return the money, police said. It’s unknown how much money was stolen. [WUSA9]

Today’s weather…

Rainy with a high of 66 degrees

