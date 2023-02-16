Animal Magnetism
Bold pattern plus fur trim equals something Joan Collins would have rocked on Dynasty. This Joseph Ribkoff poncho is also a hot item right now. $225 at Ibhana Creations II, Federal Plaza, Rockville, 301-424-0906, ibhana.net
Big Hair, Big Fun
You know the drill: Wear these Scünci scrunchies as bracelets until you need to tie your hair back with one (or a few, for that layered look). Even the price feels retro. $8.89 for 10 at Target, Bethesda, 301-781-3725, target.com
Purple Reign
Make that pop of color a full-on punch, add dramatic batwing sleeves for good measure, and you’ve got yourself this Kerisma RYU sweater worthy of the MTV generation. $78 at OAK, Kensington, 301-933-0281, oaktheshop.com
Jacket Required
Any ’80s prepster worth her brass buttons had a double-breasted blazer, like this cobalt blue Generation Love “Delilah” style, in her closet. $385 at Morley, Bethesda Row, 301-664-6440, shopmorley.com
Jumpsuit Up!
Back then, they were all about shoulder pads and big belts. Sleek lines and a utilitarian feel bring this Charlotte denim jumpsuit into the new millennium. $228 at Faherty, Bethesda Row, 240-634-3004, fahertybrand.com
Dripping With Style
Beat it to Pink Dot Styles to pick up these graffiti-inspired Jumper Maybach x Ahdorned crossbody handbags in vegan leather. $125 at Pink Dot Styles, Kensington, 240-558-3474, pinkdotstyles.com
Dress You Up
Chunky gold jewelry is hot again; find these locally handcrafted earrings at Nesy, a Rockville-based shop that’s mostly online-only. $34.99 at Nesy, Rockville, 301-712-3354, nesycollection.com