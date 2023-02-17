Congressional Village retail center poised for revitalization under new owners

A joint venture that includes Beltsville-based IVEA Restaurant Group has closed on its $44 million acquisition of the Shops at Congressional Village with plans to bring a host of new tenants to the Rockville Pike retail center.

IVEA teamed up with Windfall Group USA, Caspian Group and Pacifica Square USA to cast the winning bid for the Shops after its prior owner, an affiliate of Ronald Cohen Management Co., defaulted on a 2019 loan backed by the property. The sale was recorded with the Montgomery County Circuit Court on Feb. 8.

[Washington Business Journal]

County considering ‘road diet’ project for North Bethesda’s Tuckerman Lane

Transportation officials in Montgomery County are considering implementing a “road diet” pilot project that would reduce the number of lanes on one of its busiest roads.

The Tuckerman Lane project would reduce 1.17-mile stretch of the road from four lanes to two lanes (with one lane going in each direction) between Old Georgetown Road to Rockville Pike in North Bethesda. The project would use flexible plastic posts to close off existing lanes. The goal of the project is to enhance safety for pedestrians and cyclists.

[WTOP]

Teachers’ union begins ‘We Love Our Public Schools’ campaign

The Montgomery County Education Association (MCEA) is showcasing its demands on ads on buses and bus shelters across the county as part of its ‘We Love Our Public Schools’ public awareness campaign.

MCEA is seeking competitive wages to recruit and retain staff, better student to teacher ratios, extra learning time to address students’ well-being and equitable funding at every school. The union also would like free lunches and food pantries at schools in high-need areas.

[Montgomery Community Media]

Today’s weather

Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and a high of 61 degrees

