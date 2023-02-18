A driver was killed when his car crashed into a tree near Sand Trap Drive in Gaithersburg around 2:40 a.m. Saturday, Montgomery County police announced.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of a Chevrolet Suburban was traveling east on Golf Estates Drive near Sand Trap Drive when he drove off the left side of the road and struck a tree, according to a preliminary investigation by police.

The MCPD Collision Reconstruction Unit is investigating this collision and will release the name of the driver after notifying next of kin.