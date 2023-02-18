A man was fatally shot after an argument on a Metrobus in White Oak Friday night, according to Montgomery County Police.

Montgomery County Police Department 3rd District officers and Montgomery County Fire Rescue responded to the 14300 block of Lockwood Drive to a report a man had been shot inside the bus at approximately 7:45 p.m., according to a release from the police.

The victim died at the scene. The assailant had exited the bus and run from the location, according to police. MCPD says there had been an altercation between the shooter and the victim and there is no threat to the community.

Montgomery County and Metro Transit Police are asking for passengers who were on the Metro bus and left after the shooting to call Crime Solvers at 866-411-TIPS (8477).